Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT) Has Slid Negatively For The Year To Date, Predicting What Will Happen Next

Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT)’s traded shares stood at 16.71 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.22. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.23, to imply an increase of 30.41% or $0.52 in intraday trading. The FRGT share’s 52-week high remains $31.51, putting it -1313.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 39.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.34. The company has a valuation of $7.87M, with an average of 1.84 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 656.44K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give FRGT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT) trade information

After registering a 30.41% upside in the last session, Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.8000 this Wednesday, 04/05/23, jumping 30.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 52.74%, and -7.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.75%. Short interest in Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT) saw shorts transact 0.35 million shares and set a 0.3 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.00, implying a decrease of -11.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.00 and $2.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FRGT has been trading 10.31% off suggested target high and 10.31% from its likely low.

Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) estimates and forecasts

FRGT Dividends

Freight Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out between June 08 and June 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Freight Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT)’s Major holders

Freight Technologies Inc. insiders hold 2.54% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.63% of the shares at 4.75% float percentage. In total, 4.63% institutions holds shares in the company.