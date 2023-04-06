Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE: FOA) Has Gained 39.37% Year-To-Date (YTD): Any Trouble Coming?

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA)’s traded shares stood at 21.78 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.73. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.77, to imply an increase of 19.59% or $0.29 in intraday trading. The FOA share’s 52-week high remains $3.04, putting it -71.75% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.19. The company has a valuation of $92.97M, with an average of 0.22 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 97.78K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Finance Of America Companies Inc. (FOA), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give FOA a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.02.

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) trade information

After registering a 19.59% upside in the latest session, Finance Of America Companies Inc. (FOA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.2502 this Wednesday, 04/05/23, jumping 19.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 45.08%, and 12.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 39.37%. Short interest in Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) saw shorts transact 1.14 million shares and set a 10.55 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.50, implying an increase of 29.2% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $2.50 and $2.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FOA has been trading -41.24% off suggested target high and -41.24% from its likely low.

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (FOA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Finance Of America Companies Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Finance Of America Companies Inc. (FOA) shares are 9.94% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 200.00% against 5.30%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -110.00% this quarter before jumping 116.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 8.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $141.56 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $155.75 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $267.43 million and $141.12 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -47.10% before jumping 10.40% in the following quarter.

FOA Dividends

Finance Of America Companies Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Finance Of America Companies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA)’s Major holders

Finance Of America Companies Inc. insiders hold 15.74% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 61.38% of the shares at 72.85% float percentage. In total, 61.38% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackstone Inc. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 21.72 million shares (or 34.02% of shares), all amounting to roughly $27.58 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. with 3.54 million shares, or about 5.54% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $4.49 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Finance Of America Companies Inc. (FOA) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.48 million shares. This is just over 2.35% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.19 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.53 million, or 0.84% of the shares, all valued at about 0.67 million.