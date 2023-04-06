Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE: DM): How Can A Stock Be Up 56.62% Year To Date, But Still Loser

Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE:DM)’s traded shares stood at 2.35 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.57. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.13, to imply a decrease of -4.05% or -$0.09 in intraday trading. The DM share’s 52-week high remains $5.28, putting it -147.89% down since that peak but still an impressive 46.95% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.13. The company has a valuation of $664.28M, with an average of 2.56 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.23 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a -4.05% downside in the last session, Desktop Metal Inc. (DM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.41 this Wednesday, 04/05/23, dropping -4.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.48%, and -7.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 56.62%. Short interest in Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE:DM) saw shorts transact 72.1 million shares and set a 11.87 days time to cover.

Desktop Metal Inc. (DM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Desktop Metal Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Desktop Metal Inc. (DM) shares are -24.47% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 53.49% against 50.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 25.00% this quarter before jumping 42.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 87.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $54.38 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $45.77 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $56.68 million and $43.71 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -4.10% before jumping 4.70% in the following quarter.

DM Dividends

Desktop Metal Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Desktop Metal Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE:DM)’s Major holders

Desktop Metal Inc. insiders hold 10.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 49.05% of the shares at 54.89% float percentage. In total, 49.05% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 22.05 million shares (or 6.92% of shares), all amounting to roughly $29.99 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 20.63 million shares, or about 6.47% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $28.06 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Janus Henderson Triton Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Desktop Metal Inc. (DM) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 6.68 million shares. This is just over 2.10% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $17.3 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.23 million, or 1.96% of the shares, all valued at about 8.47 million.