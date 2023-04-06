Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) Has Succeeded In Gaining Momentum In 2023, The Stock Is Down -32.77% YTD

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN)’s traded shares stood at 10.4 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.13, to imply an increase of 17.78% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The CRKN share’s 52-week high remains $2.12, putting it -1530.77% down since that peak but still an impressive 61.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.05. The company has a valuation of $3.11M, with an average of 13.98 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.85 million shares over the past 3 months.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) trade information

After registering a 17.78% upside in the last session, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2000 this Wednesday, 04/05/23, jumping 17.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.79%, and -46.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -32.77%. Short interest in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) saw shorts transact 1.18 million shares and set a 0.19 days time to cover.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) shares are -33.82% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 63.41% against 41.80%.

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $15 million.

CRKN Dividends

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. has its next earnings report out on March 31. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN)’s Major holders

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. insiders hold 11.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 20.09% of the shares at 22.58% float percentage. In total, 20.09% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bard Associates Inc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 1.33 million shares (or 4.58% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.3 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Pitcairn Company with 0.42 million shares, or about 1.44% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $95534.0.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.17 million shares. This is just over 0.60% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $39671.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 72292.0, or 0.25% of the shares, all valued at about 14819.0.