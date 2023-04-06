Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) Is One Stock You Should Watch

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s traded shares stood at 10.76 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $60.78, to imply a decrease of -2.81% or -$1.76 in intraday trading. The COIN share’s 52-week high remains $191.32, putting it -214.77% down since that peak but still an impressive 48.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $31.55. The company has a valuation of $13.36B, with an average of 19.52 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 20.40 million shares over the past 3 months.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) trade information

After registering a -2.81% downside in the last session, Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 68.57 this Wednesday, 04/05/23, dropping -2.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.92%, and -1.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 71.74%. Short interest in Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) saw shorts transact 36.57 million shares and set a 2.1 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $70.45, implying an increase of 13.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $27.00 and $200.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, COIN has been trading -229.06% off suggested target high and 55.58% from its likely low.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Coinbase Global Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) shares are -18.42% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 65.34% against 12.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 80.00% this quarter before falling -100.00% for the next one.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $190k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $190k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $434.61k and $434.61k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -56.30% before dropping -56.30% in the following quarter.

COIN Dividends

Coinbase Global Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Coinbase Global Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s Major holders

Coinbase Global Inc. insiders hold 1.94% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 61.31% of the shares at 62.52% float percentage. In total, 61.31% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 12.79 million shares (or 7.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $824.59 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is AH Equity Partners III, L.L.C. with 10.86 million shares, or about 6.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $700.64 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 5.78 million shares. This is just over 3.23% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $204.7 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.21 million, or 2.36% of the shares, all valued at about 271.76 million.