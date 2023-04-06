Clean Energy Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CETY): Is This The Time To Buy?

Clean Energy Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CETY)’s traded shares stood at 2.63 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.01. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.04, to imply an increase of 30.30% or $0.71 in intraday trading. The CETY share’s 52-week high remains $5.70, putting it -87.5% down since that peak but still an impressive 73.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.81. The company has a valuation of $85.39M, with an average of 0.11 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 57.65K shares over the past 3 months.

Clean Energy Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CETY) trade information

After registering a 30.30% upside in the latest session, Clean Energy Technologies Inc. (CETY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.30 this Wednesday, 04/05/23, jumping 30.30% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.55%, and -33.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 8.43%.

Clean Energy Technologies Inc. (CETY) estimates and forecasts

CETY Dividends

Clean Energy Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 17 and April 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Clean Energy Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Clean Energy Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CETY)’s Major holders

Clean Energy Technologies Inc. insiders hold 191.81% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.00% of the shares at -0.00% float percentage. In total, 0.00% institutions holds shares in the company.