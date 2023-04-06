Cadiz Inc.’s (NASDAQ: CDZI) Stock Rises 8.83 Percent, But Further Upside Could Be On The Way

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)’s traded shares stood at 0.48 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.70. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.01, to imply an increase of 8.83% or $0.33 in intraday trading. The CDZI share’s 52-week high remains $5.23, putting it -30.42% down since that peak but still an impressive 63.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.48. The company has a valuation of $208.32M, with an average of 0.2 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 222.30K shares over the past 3 months.

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) trade information

After registering a 8.83% upside in the latest session, Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.10 this Wednesday, 04/05/23, jumping 8.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.08%, and -14.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 60.20%. Short interest in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) saw shorts transact 0.61 million shares and set a 5.55 days time to cover.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.00, implying an increase of 73.27% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $15.00 and $15.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CDZI has been trading -274.06% off suggested target high and -274.06% from its likely low.

Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 47.40% this quarter before jumping 38.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 139.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $420k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $140k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $142k and $142k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 195.80% before dropping -1.40% in the following quarter.

CDZI Dividends

Cadiz Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 10 and May 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cadiz Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)’s Major holders

Cadiz Inc. insiders hold 39.77% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 21.69% of the shares at 36.01% float percentage. In total, 21.69% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Odey Asset Management Group Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 4.99 million shares (or 7.50% of shares), all amounting to roughly $19.8 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is American Assets Capital Advisers, Llc with 1.54 million shares, or about 2.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $6.1 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.69 million shares. This is just over 1.23% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.73 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.38 million, or 0.68% of the shares, all valued at about 1.5 million.