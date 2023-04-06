Boom Or Bust: What Is Next For Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) Stock?

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)’s traded shares stood at 0.95 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.17, to imply an increase of 2.15% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The SAND share’s 52-week high remains $9.18, putting it -48.78% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.51. The company has a valuation of $1.81B, with an average of 2.52 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.63 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SAND a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.02.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) trade information

After registering a 2.15% upside in the latest session, Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.21 this Wednesday, 04/05/23, jumping 2.15% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.29%, and 28.01% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 17.30%. Short interest in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) saw shorts transact 5.36 million shares and set a 2.43 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.89, implying an increase of 21.8% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $5.95 and $9.23 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SAND has been trading -49.59% off suggested target high and 3.57% from its likely low.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sandstorm Gold Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) shares are 19.11% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -36.36% against 16.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -60.00% this quarter before falling -90.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 15.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $54 million.

SAND Dividends

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has its next earnings report out between May 09 and May 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)’s Major holders

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. insiders hold 3.83% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 56.34% of the shares at 58.58% float percentage. In total, 56.34% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Orion Resource Partners (usa) Lp. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 47.97 million shares (or 16.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $252.33 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Van Eck Associates Corporation with 28.9 million shares, or about 9.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $152.02 million.

We also have VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 15.46 million shares. This is just over 5.17% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $81.3 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.85 million, or 3.63% of the shares, all valued at about 57.06 million.