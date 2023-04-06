Boom Or Bust: What Does The Future Hold For Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) Stock?

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s traded shares stood at 7.24 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.94. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.13, to imply a decrease of -5.12% or -$0.6 in intraday trading. The PTON share’s 52-week high remains $27.95, putting it -151.12% down since that peak but still an impressive 40.16% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.66. The company has a valuation of $3.59B, with an average of 7.9 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 12.61 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 29 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give PTON a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 14 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.47.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) trade information

After registering a -5.12% downside in the last session, Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.02 this Wednesday, 04/05/23, dropping -5.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.92%, and -16.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 40.18%. Short interest in Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) saw shorts transact 40.99 million shares and set a 3.42 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.08, implying an increase of 30.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.50 and $22.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PTON has been trading -97.66% off suggested target high and 59.57% from its likely low.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Peloton Interactive Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) shares are 25.62% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 32.54% against -7.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 79.30% this quarter before jumping 91.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -23.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 23 analysts is $709.18 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 22 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $607.69 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $964.3 million and $678.7 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -26.50% before dropping -10.50% in the following quarter.

PTON Dividends

Peloton Interactive Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Peloton Interactive Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s Major holders

Peloton Interactive Inc. insiders hold 0.88% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 77.86% of the shares at 78.54% float percentage. In total, 77.86% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 38.76 million shares (or 11.85% of shares), all amounting to roughly $268.64 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 26.17 million shares, or about 8.00% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $181.36 million.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 18.32 million shares. This is just over 5.60% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $145.45 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.75 million, or 2.98% of the shares, all valued at about 67.54 million.