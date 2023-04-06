Boom Or Bust: What Does The Future Hold For Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE: KOS) Stock?

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)’s traded shares stood at 0.71 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.82. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.71, to imply a decrease of -1.41% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The KOS share’s 52-week high remains $8.55, putting it -10.89% down since that peak but still an impressive 39.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.64. The company has a valuation of $3.55B, with an average of 5.42 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.69 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give KOS a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.18.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) trade information

After registering a -1.41% downside in the latest session, Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.11 this Wednesday, 04/05/23, dropping -1.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.90%, and 2.25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 21.23%. Short interest in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) saw shorts transact 22.85 million shares and set a 3.42 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.04, implying an increase of 23.21% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $8.51 and $14.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KOS has been trading -81.58% off suggested target high and -10.38% from its likely low.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Kosmos Energy Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) shares are 26.19% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 21.00% against -24.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -40.00% this quarter before falling -3.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -7.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $440.16 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $503.65 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $659.07 million and $620.37 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -33.20% before dropping -18.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 23.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 355.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 23.80% annually.

KOS Dividends

Kosmos Energy Ltd. has its next earnings report out between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)’s Major holders

Kosmos Energy Ltd. insiders hold 2.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 94.06% of the shares at 96.29% float percentage. In total, 94.06% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 68.37 million shares (or 15.00% of shares), all amounting to roughly $353.45 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 32.91 million shares, or about 7.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $170.16 million.

We also have GMO Resources Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2022, GMO Resources Fund holds roughly 17.58 million shares. This is just over 3.86% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $116.88 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 15.4 million, or 3.38% of the shares, all valued at about 97.96 million.