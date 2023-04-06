Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) Could shrink By -2207.69% Or More

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC)’s traded shares stood at 1.51 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.13, to imply an increase of 3.04% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The BSFC share’s 52-week high remains $2.12, putting it -1530.77% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.11. The company has a valuation of $3.75M, with an average of 3.97 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.43 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BSFC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.01.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) trade information

After registering a 3.04% upside in the last session, Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1605 this Wednesday, 04/05/23, jumping 3.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -18.03%, and -38.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -67.82%. Short interest in Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) saw shorts transact 1.02 million shares and set a 0.26 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.75, implying an increase of 95.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.50 and $3.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BSFC has been trading -2207.69% off suggested target high and -1823.08% from its likely low.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 80.00% this quarter before jumping 75.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 73.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $5.84 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.7 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.63 million and $5.32 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 258.10% before jumping 7.10% in the following quarter.

BSFC Dividends

Blue Star Foods Corp. has its next earnings report out between April 05 and April 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Blue Star Foods Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC)’s Major holders

Blue Star Foods Corp. insiders hold 56.68% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.45% of the shares at 10.28% float percentage. In total, 4.45% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sequoia Financial Advisors, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 20000.0 shares (or 0.00% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2574.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Commonwealth Equity Services, LLC with 12500.0 shares, or about 0.00% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $1608.0.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 60570.0 shares. This is just over 0.00% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7795.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 28420.0, or 0.00% of the shares, all valued at about 3657.0.