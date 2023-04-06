BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) Is One Stock You Should Watch

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI)’s traded shares stood at 12.7 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.20, to imply a decrease of -17.91% or -$0.48 in intraday trading. The BBAI share’s 52-week high remains $16.12, putting it -632.73% down since that peak but still an impressive 73.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.58. The company has a valuation of $252.01M, with an average of 13.27 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 10.80 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BBAI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.09.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) trade information

After registering a -17.91% downside in the last session, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.18 this Wednesday, 04/05/23, dropping -17.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.91%, and -27.15% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 226.55%. Short interest in BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) saw shorts transact 0.71 million shares and set a 0.06 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.50, implying an increase of 51.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.50 and $4.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BBAI has been trading -104.55% off suggested target high and -104.55% from its likely low.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) shares are 25.71% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 74.74% against 9.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 91.20% this quarter before jumping 35.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $39.96 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $39.36 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $33.48 million and $36.39 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 19.40% before jumping 8.20% in the following quarter.

BBAI Dividends

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on March 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI)’s Major holders

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. insiders hold 97.83% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.11% of the shares at 97.22% float percentage. In total, 2.11% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Lynrock Lake LP. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 1.43 million shares (or 1.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.24 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 94285.0 shares, or about 0.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.15 million.