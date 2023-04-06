AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) Up 16.47% From 52-Week Low; YTD Falls -11.83% – Here’s What To Do Now

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)’s traded shares stood at 1.59 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.71. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.25, to imply a decrease of -5.35% or -$0.24 in intraday trading. The ASTS share’s 52-week high remains $14.27, putting it -235.76% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.55. The company has a valuation of $1.07B, with an average of 2.67 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.71 million shares over the past 3 months.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) trade information

After registering a -5.35% downside in the last session, AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.52 this Wednesday, 04/05/23, dropping -5.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -33.07%, and -37.50% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -11.83%. Short interest in AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) saw shorts transact 14.55 million shares and set a 8.53 days time to cover.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $23.50, implying an increase of 81.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15.00 and $32.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ASTS has been trading -652.94% off suggested target high and -252.94% from its likely low.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing AST SpaceMobile Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) shares are -43.18% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -5.17% against 4.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 51.30% this quarter before falling -357.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -79.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.39 million and $7.26 million respectively in the corresponding quarters.

ASTS Dividends

AST SpaceMobile Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 15 and May 19. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AST SpaceMobile Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)’s Major holders

AST SpaceMobile Inc. insiders hold 15.09% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 31.28% of the shares at 36.84% float percentage. In total, 31.28% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 2.44 million shares (or 3.40% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10.38 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is No Street GP LP with 2.4 million shares, or about 3.34% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $10.2 million.

We also have Hennessy Focus Fund and Janus Henderson Triton Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Hennessy Focus Fund holds roughly 2.0 million shares. This is just over 2.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.49 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.67 million, or 2.35% of the shares, all valued at about 7.1 million.