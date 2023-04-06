After The Stock Fell -14.53% Over The Week, Is CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) Still A Buy?

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP)’s traded shares stood at 10.72 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.17. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.84, to imply a decrease of -3.28% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The CNSP share’s 52-week high remains $13.43, putting it -1498.81% down since that peak but still an impressive -1.19% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.85. The company has a valuation of $1.13M, with an average of 57970.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 47.22K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNSP), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CNSP a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) trade information

After registering a -3.28% downside in the latest session, CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNSP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.4100 this Wednesday, 04/05/23, dropping -3.28% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -14.53%, and -43.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -65.10%. Short interest in CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) saw shorts transact 24530.0 shares and set a 0.4 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $30.00, implying an increase of 97.2% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $30.00 and $30.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CNSP has been trading -3471.43% off suggested target high and -3471.43% from its likely low.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNSP) estimates and forecasts

CNSP Dividends

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 06 and April 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP)’s Major holders

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 12.99% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.26% of the shares at 7.20% float percentage. In total, 6.26% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Armistice Capital, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 0.13 million shares (or 5.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.32 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) with 4377.0 shares, or about 0.20% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $10504.0.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNSP) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 15120.0 shares. This is just over 0.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $81194.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2167.0, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about 6566.0.