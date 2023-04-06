After Jumping 5.76% During The Past Week, Should You Still Buy POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ: PNT)?

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT)’s traded shares stood at 0.53 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.34, to imply an increase of 5.01% or $0.35 in intraday trading. The PNT share’s 52-week high remains $10.98, putting it -49.59% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.66% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.31. The company has a valuation of $705.15M, with an average of 0.65 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 588.69K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT), translating to a mean rating of 1.60. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PNT a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.26.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) trade information

After registering a 5.01% upside in the latest session, POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.53 this Wednesday, 04/05/23, jumping 5.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.76%, and -2.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.69%. Short interest in POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) saw shorts transact 9.38 million shares and set a 15.37 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.89, implying an increase of 53.81% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $11.00 and $28.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PNT has been trading -281.47% off suggested target high and -49.86% from its likely low.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing POINT Biopharma Global Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) shares are -3.93% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -190.20% against 9.80%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -62.50% this quarter before falling -77.80% for the next one.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $226.58 million.

PNT Dividends

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT)’s Major holders

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. insiders hold 15.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 58.22% of the shares at 68.75% float percentage. In total, 58.22% institutions holds shares in the company, led by BVF Inc. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 9.18 million shares (or 8.68% of shares), all amounting to roughly $66.91 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 5.39 million shares, or about 5.10% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $39.32 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 2.85 million shares. This is just over 2.74% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $20.75 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.48 million, or 2.38% of the shares, all valued at about 19.16 million.