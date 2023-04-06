A Look At FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY): How Much Is It Worth And How Should It Be Assessed?

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)’s traded shares stood at 0.64 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.68, to imply a decrease of -3.03% or -$0.24 in intraday trading. The FREY share’s 52-week high remains $16.94, putting it -120.57% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.42. The company has a valuation of $1.11B, with an average of 3.56 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.75 million shares over the past 3 months.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) trade information

After registering a -3.03% downside in the latest session, FREYR Battery (FREY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.27 this Wednesday, 04/05/23, dropping -3.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.90%, and -8.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -11.52%. Short interest in FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) saw shorts transact 8.7 million shares and set a 2.95 days time to cover.

FREYR Battery (FREY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing FREYR Battery share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. FREYR Battery (FREY) shares are -51.82% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -45.45% against -4.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 6.70% this quarter before falling -925.00% for the next one.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $2.08 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.34 million.

FREY Dividends

FREYR Battery has its next earnings report out on February 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. FREYR Battery has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)’s Major holders

FREYR Battery insiders hold 17.78% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 48.01% of the shares at 58.39% float percentage. In total, 48.01% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Kim, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 11.5 million shares (or 8.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $99.82 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Sylebra Capital Ltd with 8.27 million shares, or about 5.92% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $71.82 million.

We also have Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and PGIM Jennison Natural Resources Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the FREYR Battery (FREY) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF holds roughly 1.23 million shares. This is just over 0.88% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10.65 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.22 million, or 0.87% of the shares, all valued at about 10.57 million.