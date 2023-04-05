Will RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) In 2023 Be Worth Your Money?

In the latest trading session, 1.25 million RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.39. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.84 changed hands at -$0.09 or -10.16% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.20M. RIBT’s current price is a discount, trading about -970.24% off its 52-week high of $8.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.65, which suggests the last value was 22.62% up since then. When we look at RiceBran Technologies’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 19990.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 55.77K.

Analysts gave the RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended RIBT as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. RiceBran Technologies’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) trade information

Instantly RIBT was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.01%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.0000 on Tuesday, 04/04/23 subtracted -10.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 12.11%, with the 5-day performance at -3.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) is -33.19% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.18 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.44 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 81.33% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, RIBT’s forecast low is $4.50 with $4.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -435.71% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -435.71% for it to hit the projected low.

RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 33.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $10.25 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that RiceBran Technologies’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $10.62 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.91 million and $8.04 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 48.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 32.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 28.80%. The 2023 estimates are for RiceBran Technologies earnings to increase by 24.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 40.00% per year.

RIBT Dividends

RiceBran Technologies is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 26 and May 01.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.60% of RiceBran Technologies shares while 12.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.54%. There are 12.09% institutions holding the RiceBran Technologies stock share, with Sabby Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 4.51% of the shares, roughly 0.28 million RIBT shares worth $0.24 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.72% or 0.17 million shares worth $0.14 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.13 million shares estimated at $0.11 million under it, the former controlled 2.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.11% of the shares, roughly 69739.0 shares worth around $58580.0.