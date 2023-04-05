Why Should You Invest In Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE: OSH)?

In the last trading session, 8.1 million Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE:OSH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $38.83 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.48B. OSH’s last price was a discount, traded about -0.08% off its 52-week high of $38.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.29, which suggests the last value was 65.77% up since then. When we look at Oak Street Health Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.64 million.

Analysts gave the Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 16 recommended OSH as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Oak Street Health Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.28.

Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE:OSH) trade information

Instantly OSH was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.12%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 38.86 on Tuesday, 04/04/23 subtracted -0.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 80.52%, with the 5-day performance at 7.12% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE:OSH) is 9.29% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.92 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.22 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $37.36, meaning bulls need a downside of -3.93% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OSH’s forecast low is $21.00 with $39.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -0.44% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 45.92% for it to hit the projected low.

Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Oak Street Health Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 61.05% over the past 6 months, a 28.51% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Oak Street Health Inc. will rise 34.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 48.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 42.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $735.8 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Oak Street Health Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $755.68 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $513.8 million and $523.7 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 43.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 44.30%.

The 2023 estimates are for Oak Street Health Inc. earnings to decrease by -87.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.00% per year.

OSH Dividends

Oak Street Health Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 01 and May 05.

Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE:OSH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.90% of Oak Street Health Inc. shares while 98.11% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 107.70%. There are 98.11% institutions holding the Oak Street Health Inc. stock share, with General Atlantic, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 25.16% of the shares, roughly 61.38 million OSH shares worth $2.38 billion.

Newlight Partners LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.34% or 32.55 million shares worth $1.26 billion as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund. With 12.31 million shares estimated at $478.0 million under it, the former controlled 5.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Amcap Fund held about 4.27% of the shares, roughly 10.37 million shares worth around $402.67 million.