Why Austin Gold Corp. (AMEX: AUST) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2023

In the last trading session, 2.8 million Austin Gold Corp. (AMEX:AUST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.60 changed hands at $0.4 or 33.33% during last session, the market valuation stood at $23.44M. AUST’s last price was a discount, traded about -1712.5% off its 52-week high of $29.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.70, which suggests the last value was 56.25% up since then. When we look at Austin Gold Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 73.95K.

Analysts gave the Austin Gold Corp. (AUST) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AUST as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Austin Gold Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Austin Gold Corp. (AMEX:AUST) trade information

Instantly AUST was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 32.23%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.8000 on Tuesday, 04/04/23 added 33.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 69.55%, with the 5-day performance at 32.23% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Austin Gold Corp. (AMEX:AUST) is 75.82% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 58570.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.16 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.46, meaning bulls need an upside of 75.23% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AUST’s forecast low is $6.46 with $6.46 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -303.75% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -303.75% for it to hit the projected low.

Austin Gold Corp. (AUST) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Austin Gold Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 39.01% over the past 6 months, a -66.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 17.40%.

The 2023 estimates are for Austin Gold Corp. earnings to increase by 75.70%.

AUST Dividends

Austin Gold Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.

Austin Gold Corp. (AMEX:AUST)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 46.21% of Austin Gold Corp. shares while 6.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.18%.