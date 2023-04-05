When Will Workday Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) Be A Good Investment?

In the latest trading session, 0.67 million Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.27. With the company’s most recent per share price at $196.56 changed hands at -$6.04 or -2.98% at last look, the market valuation stands at $50.82B. WDAY’s current price is a discount, trading about -24.24% off its 52-week high of $244.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $128.72, which suggests the last value was 34.51% up since then. When we look at Workday Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.00 million.

Analysts gave the Workday Inc. (WDAY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 39 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 6 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended WDAY as a Hold, 22 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Workday Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.12.

Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) trade information

Instantly WDAY was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.85%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 206.68 on Tuesday, 04/04/23 subtracted -2.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 17.47%, with the 5-day performance at -0.85% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) is 5.32% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.47 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.26 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $213.98, meaning bulls need an upside of 8.14% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, WDAY’s forecast low is $142.00 with $250.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -27.19% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 27.76% for it to hit the projected low.

Workday Inc. (WDAY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Workday Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 23.62% over the past 6 months, a 35.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Workday Inc. will rise 34.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 42.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 29 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.67 billion. 29 analysts are of the opinion that Workday Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2023 will be $1.77 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.43 billion and $1.54 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 16.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 15.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 2.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Workday Inc. earnings to increase by 43.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 24.82% per year.

WDAY Dividends

Workday Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 24 and May 29.

Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.21% of Workday Inc. shares while 91.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.52%. There are 91.39% institutions holding the Workday Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 8.40% of the shares, roughly 13.18 million WDAY shares worth $2.57 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.72% or 12.12 million shares worth $2.36 billion as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Janus Henderson Forty Fund. With 5.93 million shares estimated at $1.16 billion under it, the former controlled 3.78% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Forty Fund held about 2.46% of the shares, roughly 3.86 million shares worth around $753.39 million.