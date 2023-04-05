What Is The Performance Outlook For Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FREQ) In The Coming Months?

In the latest trading session, 0.76 million Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.66. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.44 changed hands at -$0.02 or -2.86% at last look, the market valuation stands at $15.37M. FREQ’s current price is a discount, trading about -1170.45% off its 52-week high of $5.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.41, which suggests the last value was 6.82% up since then. When we look at Frequency Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 814.34K.

Analysts gave the Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended FREQ as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Frequency Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.42.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) trade information

Instantly FREQ was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.89%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.5280 on Tuesday, 04/04/23 subtracted -2.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -88.46%, with the 5-day performance at -3.89% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) is -33.25% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.79 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.22 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 89.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, FREQ’s forecast low is $4.00 with $4.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -809.09% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -809.09% for it to hit the projected low.

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Frequency Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -76.25% over the past 6 months, a 35.62% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Frequency Therapeutics Inc. will rise 37.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 45.90% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -29.10%. The 2023 estimates are for Frequency Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 5.70%.

FREQ Dividends

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 08.

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.84% of Frequency Therapeutics Inc. shares while 21.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 22.93%. There are 21.13% institutions holding the Frequency Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 4.88% of the shares, roughly 1.72 million FREQ shares worth $0.76 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.02% or 1.42 million shares worth $0.63 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. With 1.25 million shares estimated at $0.55 million under it, the former controlled 3.54% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund held about 2.84% of the shares, roughly 1.0 million shares worth around $0.44 million.