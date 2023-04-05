WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WETG): Don’t Ditch WETG Stock In 2023

In the last trading session, 1.53 million WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.24 changed hands at $0.0 or -0.92% during last session, the market valuation stood at $47.49M. WETG’s last price was a discount, traded about -20941.67% off its 52-week high of $50.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.23, which suggests the last value was 4.17% up since then. When we look at WeTrade Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.82 million.

WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG) trade information

Instantly WETG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -16.23%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3029 on Tuesday, 04/04/23 subtracted -0.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -30.03%, with the 5-day performance at -16.23% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG) is -29.01% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.1 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.13 days.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for WeTrade Group Inc. earnings to increase by 92.70%.

WETG Dividends

WeTrade Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 17 and April 21.

WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 68.13% of WeTrade Group Inc. shares while 1.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.53%. There are 1.13% institutions holding the WeTrade Group Inc. stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 0.99% of the shares, roughly 1.84 million WETG shares worth $1.49 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.09% or 0.17 million shares worth $0.14 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 0.24 million shares estimated at $82290.0 under it, the former controlled 0.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 88233.0 shares worth around $76762.0.