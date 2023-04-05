Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: VTYX) Stock Forecast For 2023: Weak With A -149.27 Percent Downside

In the last trading session, 1.1 million Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $30.89 changed hands at -$1.83 or -5.59% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.81B. VTYX’s last price was a discount, traded about -52.96% off its 52-week high of $47.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.07, which suggests the last value was 64.16% up since then. When we look at Ventyx Biosciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 805.41K.

Analysts gave the Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended VTYX as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Ventyx Biosciences Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.61.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) trade information

Instantly VTYX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.52%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 35.00 on Tuesday, 04/04/23 subtracted -5.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.79%, with the 5-day performance at -10.52% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) is -29.54% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.79 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $57.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 46.04% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VTYX’s forecast low is $45.00 with $77.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -149.27% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -45.68% for it to hit the projected low.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ventyx Biosciences Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -10.07% over the past 6 months, a -27.54% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ventyx Biosciences Inc. will fall -69.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -33.30% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for Ventyx Biosciences Inc. earnings to decrease by -22.10%.

VTYX Dividends

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 23.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.90% of Ventyx Biosciences Inc. shares while 89.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.10%. There are 89.47% institutions holding the Ventyx Biosciences Inc. stock share, with venBio Partners LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 8.85% of the shares, roughly 5.01 million VTYX shares worth $174.95 million.

Third Point, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.61% or 4.31 million shares worth $150.56 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Smallcap World Fund and Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund. With 2.11 million shares estimated at $69.34 million under it, the former controlled 3.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund held about 1.41% of the shares, roughly 0.8 million shares worth around $25.89 million.