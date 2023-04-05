Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG): Is It A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.45 million Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.45. With the company’s per share price at $0.97 changed hands at -$0.04 or -4.34% during last session, the market valuation stood at $239.18M. URG’s last price was a discount, traded about -95.88% off its 52-week high of $1.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.85, which suggests the last value was 12.37% up since then. When we look at Ur-Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.48 million.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) trade information

Instantly URG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.12%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.0700 on Tuesday, 04/04/23 subtracted -4.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -15.98%, with the 5-day performance at 4.12% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) is -10.54% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.48 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.33 days.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ur-Energy Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -17.42% over the past 6 months, a 100.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.80%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 28,712.50% up from the last financial year.

2 analysts are of the opinion that Ur-Energy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $6.47 million.

The 2023 estimates are for Ur-Energy Inc. earnings to increase by 33.70%.

URG Dividends

Ur-Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 01 and May 05.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.38% of Ur-Energy Inc. shares while 45.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 46.84%. There are 45.26% institutions holding the Ur-Energy Inc. stock share, with MMCAP International, Inc. SPC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 5.23% of the shares, roughly 11.76 million URG shares worth $12.81 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.11% or 11.48 million shares worth $12.51 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Sprott Uranium Miners ETF. With 10.88 million shares estimated at $12.52 million under it, the former controlled 4.84% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Sprott Uranium Miners ETF held about 4.75% of the shares, roughly 10.67 million shares worth around $14.09 million.