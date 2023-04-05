Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: TW): The Most Interesting Shares Of The Day

In the latest trading session, 0.79 million Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.96. With the company’s most recent per share price at $72.50 changed hands at -$6.84 or -8.62% at last look, the market valuation stands at $18.59B. TW’s current price is a discount, trading about -27.3% off its 52-week high of $92.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $51.47, which suggests the last value was 29.01% up since then. When we look at Tradeweb Markets Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 828.92K.

Analysts gave the Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended TW as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Tradeweb Markets Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.54.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW) trade information

Instantly TW was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.16%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 79.98 on Tuesday, 04/04/23 subtracted -8.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 11.66%, with the 5-day performance at -7.16% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW) is 0.90% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.6 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.21 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $82.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.59% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TW’s forecast low is $66.00 with $100.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -37.93% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 8.97% for it to hit the projected low.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Tradeweb Markets Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 23.74% over the past 6 months, a 12.11% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Tradeweb Markets Inc. will rise 12.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 14.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 11.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $329.9 million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Tradeweb Markets Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $327.93 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $311.49 million and $297.14 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 10.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 30.90%. The 2023 estimates are for Tradeweb Markets Inc. earnings to increase by 35.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.27% per year.

TW Dividends

Tradeweb Markets Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on April 27. The 0.45% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.36. It is important to note, however, that the 0.45% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.21% of Tradeweb Markets Inc. shares while 101.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.43%. There are 101.22% institutions holding the Tradeweb Markets Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 11.67% of the shares, roughly 12.96 million TW shares worth $731.12 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.75% or 9.72 million shares worth $548.46 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio and Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund. With 4.7 million shares estimated at $288.62 million under it, the former controlled 4.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund held about 3.26% of the shares, roughly 3.62 million shares worth around $204.29 million.