TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ: TOP) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the last trading session, 1.1 million TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $6.61 changed hands at $0.53 or 8.72% during last session, the market valuation stood at $231.68M. TOP’s last price was a discount, traded about -671.1% off its 52-week high of $50.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.50, which suggests the last value was 47.05% up since then. When we look at TOP Financial Group Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 91370.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 100.83K.

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) trade information

Instantly TOP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 20.62%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.10 on Tuesday, 04/04/23 added 8.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 35.45%, with the 5-day performance at 20.62% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) is 39.16% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.59 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.12 days.

TOP Dividends

TOP Financial Group Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 17.

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 85.59% of TOP Financial Group Limited shares while 0.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.60%. There are 0.09% institutions holding the TOP Financial Group Limited stock share, with Geode Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 0.06% of the shares, roughly 19596.0 TOP shares worth $0.25 million.

Man Group PLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.03% or 10950.0 shares worth $0.14 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

With 19596.0 shares estimated at $91317.0 under it, the former controlled 0.06% of total outstanding shares.