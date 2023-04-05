The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the latest trading session, 0.92 million The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.52. With the company’s most recent per share price at $45.74 changed hands at -$0.45 or -0.97% at last look, the market valuation stands at $15.33B. MOS’s current price is a discount, trading about -72.41% off its 52-week high of $78.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $41.16, which suggests the last value was 10.01% up since then. When we look at The Mosaic Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.36 million.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) trade information

Instantly MOS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.22%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 47.30 on Tuesday, 04/04/23 subtracted -0.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.81%, with the 5-day performance at 1.22% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) is -15.08% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.79 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.08 days.

The Mosaic Company (MOS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The Mosaic Company share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -11.73% over the past 6 months, a -31.43% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -31.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The Mosaic Company will rise 15.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -14.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 53.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.28 billion. 9 analysts are of the opinion that The Mosaic Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $3.74 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.84 billion and $3.92 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 11.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -4.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 58.70%. The 2023 estimates are for The Mosaic Company earnings to increase by 135.50%.

MOS Dividends

The Mosaic Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 01 and May 05. The 1.73% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.80. It is important to note, however, that the 1.73% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.29% of The Mosaic Company shares while 91.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.71%. There are 91.45% institutions holding the The Mosaic Company stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 11.67% of the shares, roughly 39.75 million MOS shares worth $1.92 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.21% or 27.96 million shares worth $1.35 billion as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Fundamental Investors Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 15.7 million shares estimated at $688.85 million under it, the former controlled 4.61% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.02% of the shares, roughly 10.3 million shares worth around $497.56 million.