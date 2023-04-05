The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the latest trading session, 0.81 million The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.81. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.28 changed hands at -$0.27 or -2.56% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.90B. GT’s current price is a discount, trading about -52.63% off its 52-week high of $15.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.66, which suggests the last value was 6.03% up since then. When we look at The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.44 million.

Analysts gave the The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended GT as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.18.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) trade information

Instantly GT was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.38%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 11.06 on Tuesday, 04/04/23 subtracted -2.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.28%, with the 5-day performance at -3.38% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) is -11.00% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.71 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.29, meaning bulls need an upside of 22.65% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GT’s forecast low is $9.00 with $17.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -65.37% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 12.45% for it to hit the projected low.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -11.30% over the past 6 months, a -27.69% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will fall -148.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -34.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.08 billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $5.41 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.91 billion and $5.21 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 3.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -22.60%. The 2023 estimates are for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company earnings to decrease by -75.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.25% per year.

GT Dividends

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 04 and May 08.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.49% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company shares while 82.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.78%. There are 82.37% institutions holding the The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 12.25% of the shares, roughly 34.71 million GT shares worth $354.08 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.14% or 28.72 million shares worth $292.99 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 8.73 million shares estimated at $89.06 million under it, the former controlled 3.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.99% of the shares, roughly 8.45 million shares worth around $86.18 million.