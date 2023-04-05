Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) Stock Forecast For 2023: $55.00 Per Share On The Upside

In the last trading session, 1.87 million Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.38. With the company’s per share price at $29.01 changed hands at -$0.89 or -2.98% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.16B. SNV’s last price was a discount, traded about -67.53% off its 52-week high of $48.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $27.08, which suggests the last value was 6.65% up since then. When we look at Synovus Financial Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.71 million.

Analysts gave the Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended SNV as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Synovus Financial Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.27.

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) trade information

Instantly SNV was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.19%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 31.50 on Tuesday, 04/04/23 subtracted -2.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -22.74%, with the 5-day performance at -4.19% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) is -29.14% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.44 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.65 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $43.32, meaning bulls need an upside of 33.03% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SNV’s forecast low is $33.00 with $55.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -89.59% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -13.75% for it to hit the projected low.

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Synovus Financial Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -24.94% over the past 6 months, a 2.42% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Synovus Financial Corp. will rise 17.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 8.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $599.93 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Synovus Financial Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $603.88 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $497.58 million and $522.65 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 20.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 15.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14.10%. The 2023 estimates are for Synovus Financial Corp. earnings to increase by 1.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.00% per year.

SNV Dividends

Synovus Financial Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on April 20. The 5.24% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.52. It is important to note, however, that the 5.24% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.37% of Synovus Financial Corp. shares while 80.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.84%. There are 80.72% institutions holding the Synovus Financial Corp. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 10.31% of the shares, roughly 15.0 million SNV shares worth $562.54 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.13% or 13.29 million shares worth $498.35 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.49 million shares estimated at $168.61 million under it, the former controlled 3.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.83% of the shares, roughly 4.11 million shares worth around $154.23 million.