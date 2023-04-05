Stock Performance Of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) And Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1.49 million UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.68. With the company’s most recent per share price at $507.15 changing hands around $13.9 or 2.82% at last look, the market valuation stands at $457.66B. UNH’s current price is a discount, trading about -10.05% off its 52-week high of $558.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $449.70, which suggests the last value was 11.33% up since then. When we look at UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.59 million.

Analysts gave the UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended UNH as a Hold, 19 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $6.13.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) trade information

Instantly UNH is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 8.69%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 503.66 on Tuesday, 04/04/23 added 2.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.34%, with the 5-day performance at 8.69% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is 7.02% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.16 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.6 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $597.13, meaning bulls need an upside of 15.07% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, UNH’s forecast low is $531.00 with $650.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -28.17% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -4.7% for it to hit the projected low.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the UnitedHealth Group Incorporated share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -3.06% over the past 6 months, a 12.26% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 26.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will rise 11.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 12.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $89.62 billion. 16 analysts are of the opinion that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $89.57 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $80.15 billion and $80.33 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 11.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 11.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17.40%. The 2023 estimates are for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated earnings to increase by 17.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.89% per year.

UNH Dividends

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on April 14. The 1.34% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 6.60. It is important to note, however, that the 1.34% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.47% of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated shares while 89.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.23%. There are 89.81% institutions holding the UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 8.88% of the shares, roughly 82.97 million UNH shares worth $41.9 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.64% or 71.35 million shares worth $36.03 billion as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 27.9 million shares estimated at $14.09 billion under it, the former controlled 2.99% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.27% of the shares, roughly 21.2 million shares worth around $10.71 billion.