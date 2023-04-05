Stock Performance And Forecast For Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

In the latest trading session, 0.74 million Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.57. With the company’s most recent per share price at $49.30 changed hands at -$0.72 or -1.44% at last look, the market valuation stands at $22.62B. WPM’s current price is a discount, trading about -5.27% off its 52-week high of $51.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $28.62, which suggests the last value was 41.95% up since then. When we look at Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.49 million.

Instantly WPM was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.45%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 50.65 on Tuesday, 04/04/23 subtracted -1.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 26.15%, with the 5-day performance at 2.45% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) is 26.83% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.31 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.51 days.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 41.67% over the past 6 months, a 4.46% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will fall -10.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -5.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -10.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $250.66 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $277.92 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $278.2 million and $307.24 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -9.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -9.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 62.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. earnings to decrease by -11.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.00% per year.

WPM Dividends

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 03 and May 08. The 1.20% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.60. It is important to note, however, that the 1.20% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.43% of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. shares while 68.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 68.98%. There are 68.68% institutions holding the Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. stock share, with Capital World Investors the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 6.80% of the shares, roughly 30.75 million WPM shares worth $994.96 million.

Van Eck Associates Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.60% or 20.79 million shares worth $812.57 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and American Balanced Fund. With 18.14 million shares estimated at $708.79 million under it, the former controlled 4.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Balanced Fund held about 3.05% of the shares, roughly 13.79 million shares worth around $539.11 million.