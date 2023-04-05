Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) Is Expected To Soar To Higher Prices In The Months To Come.

In the latest trading session, 0.79 million Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.31 changed hands at -$0.03 or -9.65% at last look, the market valuation stands at $26.17M. SEV’s current price is a discount, trading about -2722.58% off its 52-week high of $8.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.32, which suggests the last value was -3.23% down since then. When we look at Sono Group N.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.39 million.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) trade information

Instantly SEV was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -9.94%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3989 on Tuesday, 04/04/23 subtracted -9.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -68.81%, with the 5-day performance at -9.94% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) is -59.58% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.98 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.71 days.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for Sono Group N.V. earnings to decrease by -31.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.23% per year.

SEV Dividends

Sono Group N.V. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on December 08.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 54.22% of Sono Group N.V. shares while 8.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.83%. There are 8.62% institutions holding the Sono Group N.V. stock share, with AIGH Capital Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 3.88% of the shares, roughly 3.52 million SEV shares worth $8.93 million.

Worth Venture Partners, Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.97% or 0.87 million shares worth $2.22 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

With 0.13 million shares estimated at $0.17 million under it, the former controlled 0.14% of total outstanding shares.