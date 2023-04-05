SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGC) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the last trading session, 1.34 million SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.73 changed hands at $0.14 or 5.41% during last session, the market valuation stood at $486.79M. SLGC’s last price was a discount, traded about -206.23% off its 52-week high of $8.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.98, which suggests the last value was 27.47% up since then. When we look at SomaLogic Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.07 million.

SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC) trade information

Instantly SLGC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 16.67%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.76 on Tuesday, 04/04/23 added 5.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.76%, with the 5-day performance at 16.67% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC) is 5.41% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.18 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.44 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.63, meaning bulls need an upside of 51.51% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SLGC’s forecast low is $3.50 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -156.41% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -28.21% for it to hit the projected low.

SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the SomaLogic Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -11.07% over the past 6 months, a 18.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 16.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for SomaLogic Inc. will fall -61.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -750.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 16.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $16.55 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that SomaLogic Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $20.83 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $22.99 million and $22.98 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -28.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -9.40%.

The 2023 estimates are for SomaLogic Inc. earnings to decrease by -23.00%.

SLGC Dividends

SomaLogic Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 28.

SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.25% of SomaLogic Inc. shares while 68.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.76%. There are 68.23% institutions holding the SomaLogic Inc. stock share, with Casdin Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 6.87% of the shares, roughly 12.6 million SLGC shares worth $36.55 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.31% or 9.74 million shares worth $28.24 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 8.98 million shares estimated at $22.53 million under it, the former controlled 4.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.27% of the shares, roughly 4.16 million shares worth around $12.06 million.