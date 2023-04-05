Should You Invest In Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ: VRNA) In 2023?

In the last trading session, 1.37 million Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.20. With the company’s per share price at $20.91 changed hands at $0.07 or 0.34% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.62B. VRNA’s last price was a discount, traded about -26.45% off its 52-week high of $26.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.41, which suggests the last value was 83.69% up since then. When we look at Verona Pharma plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 573.97K.

Analysts gave the Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended VRNA as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Verona Pharma plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) trade information

Instantly VRNA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.24%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 21.36 on Tuesday, 04/04/23 added 0.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -19.98%, with the 5-day performance at 4.24% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) is -6.86% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.61 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.33 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.14, meaning bulls need an upside of 32.85% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VRNA’s forecast low is $28.00 with $35.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -67.38% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -33.91% for it to hit the projected low.

Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Verona Pharma plc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 106.82% over the past 6 months, a 13.46% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Verona Pharma plc will rise 75.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 175.00% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.57 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Verona Pharma plc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $12.5 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.10%. The 2023 estimates are for Verona Pharma plc earnings to decrease by -10.60%.

VRNA Dividends

Verona Pharma plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 07.

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.46% of Verona Pharma plc shares while 69.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.96%. There are 69.92% institutions holding the Verona Pharma plc stock share, with RA Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 8.00% of the shares, roughly 6.05 million VRNA shares worth $61.83 million.

Orbimed Advisors LLC. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.53% or 5.69 million shares worth $58.2 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were PGIM Jennison Health Sciences Fd and Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund. With 0.7 million shares estimated at $18.27 million under it, the former controlled 0.92% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund held about 0.63% of the shares, roughly 0.48 million shares worth around $12.46 million.