Select Energy Services Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.08 million Select Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.97. With the company’s per share price at $7.32 changed hands at -$0.16 or -2.14% during last session, the market valuation stood at $883.45M. WTTR’s last price was a discount, traded about -34.43% off its 52-week high of $9.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.51, which suggests the last value was 24.73% up since then. When we look at Select Energy Services Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 846.05K.

Select Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) trade information

Instantly WTTR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.41%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 7.66 on Tuesday, 04/04/23 subtracted -2.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -20.78%, with the 5-day performance at 10.41% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Select Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) is -4.94% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.44 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.36 days.

Select Energy Services Inc. (WTTR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Select Energy Services Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 1.10% over the past 6 months, a 78.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 44.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Select Energy Services Inc. will rise 340.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 214.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 82.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $388.78 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Select Energy Services Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $408.45 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $255.13 million and $294.77 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 52.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 38.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Select Energy Services Inc. earnings to increase by 205.50%.

WTTR Dividends

Select Energy Services Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 01 and May 05. The 2.73% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.20. It is important to note, however, that the 2.73% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Select Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.15% of Select Energy Services Inc. shares while 63.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 74.20%. There are 63.70% institutions holding the Select Energy Services Inc. stock share, with SCF Partners, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 12.14% of the shares, roughly 11.91 million WTTR shares worth $110.06 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.79% or 5.68 million shares worth $39.56 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.27 million shares estimated at $30.26 million under it, the former controlled 3.34% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.02% of the shares, roughly 1.98 million shares worth around $13.83 million.