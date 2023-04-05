Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: SANA) Shares Are Down -18.48% Year To Date.

In the last trading session, 1.21 million Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.22 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $586.01M. SANA’s last price was a discount, traded about -198.14% off its 52-week high of $9.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.99, which suggests the last value was 7.14% up since then. When we look at Sana Biotechnology Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 976.96K.

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) trade information

The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.48%, with the 5-day performance at 2.88% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) is -9.04% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 26.55 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 24.01 days.

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sana Biotechnology Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -46.42% over the past 6 months, a 23.76% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sana Biotechnology Inc. will rise 15.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -223.50% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for Sana Biotechnology Inc. earnings to increase by 33.10%.

SANA Dividends

Sana Biotechnology Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 08 and May 12.

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.25% of Sana Biotechnology Inc. shares while 91.50% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 103.10%. There are 91.50% institutions holding the Sana Biotechnology Inc. stock share, with Flagship Pioneering Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 17.95% of the shares, roughly 34.24 million SANA shares worth $205.43 million.

Baillie Gifford and Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.64% or 10.76 million shares worth $42.52 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.9 million shares estimated at $19.36 million under it, the former controlled 2.57% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.56% of the shares, roughly 2.97 million shares worth around $17.81 million.