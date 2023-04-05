Risk Capital Investors Should Consider NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE: NEE).

In the last trading session, 6.08 million NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.46. With the company’s per share price at $77.16 changed hands at $0.49 or 0.64% during last session, the market valuation stood at $152.38B. NEE’s last price was a discount, traded about -18.39% off its 52-week high of $91.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $67.22, which suggests the last value was 12.88% up since then. When we look at NextEra Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.26 million.

Analysts gave the NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended NEE as a Hold, 14 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. NextEra Energy Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.68.

NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) trade information

Instantly NEE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.55%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 77.68 on Tuesday, 04/04/23 added 0.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.70%, with the 5-day performance at 2.55% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) is 3.71% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 21.32 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.35 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $94.21, meaning bulls need an upside of 18.1% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NEE’s forecast low is $80.00 with $108.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -39.97% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -3.68% for it to hit the projected low.

NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the NextEra Energy Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -4.96% over the past 6 months, a 7.59% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for NextEra Energy Inc. will fall -8.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 1.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.42 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that NextEra Energy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $5.8 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.89 billion and $5.18 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 53.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 11.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 2.50%. The 2023 estimates are for NextEra Energy Inc. earnings to increase by 15.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11.00% per year.

NEE Dividends

NextEra Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 19 and April 24. The 2.42% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.87. It is important to note, however, that the 2.42% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.20% of NextEra Energy Inc. shares while 80.11% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.27%. There are 80.11% institutions holding the NextEra Energy Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 9.52% of the shares, roughly 189.25 million NEE shares worth $14.84 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.20% or 143.13 million shares worth $11.22 billion as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 59.26 million shares estimated at $4.65 billion under it, the former controlled 2.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.24% of the shares, roughly 44.54 million shares worth around $3.49 billion.