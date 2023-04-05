Risk Capital Investors Should Consider Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE: ASC).

In the last trading session, 1.24 million Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.55. With the company’s per share price at $14.44 changed hands at $0.1 or 0.70% during last session, the market valuation stood at $586.41M. ASC’s last price was a discount, traded about -34.42% off its 52-week high of $19.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.51, which suggests the last value was 68.77% up since then. When we look at Ardmore Shipping Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.01 million.

Analysts gave the Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ASC as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Ardmore Shipping Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.24.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) trade information

Instantly ASC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.02%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 15.74 on Tuesday, 04/04/23 added 0.70% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.21%, with the 5-day performance at -7.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) is -19.37% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.19 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.73 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 25.95% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ASC’s forecast low is $14.00 with $23.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -59.28% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 3.05% for it to hit the projected low.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ardmore Shipping Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 54.11% over the past 6 months, a -33.69% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -8.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ardmore Shipping Corporation will rise 576.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 2,866.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 175.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $87.81 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Ardmore Shipping Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $74.42 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $27.87 million and $63.37 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 215.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 17.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 62.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Ardmore Shipping Corporation earnings to increase by 413.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 42.64% per year.

ASC Dividends

Ardmore Shipping Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 08. The 3.12% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.45. It is important to note, however, that the 3.12% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.89% of Ardmore Shipping Corporation shares while 65.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.19%. There are 65.96% institutions holding the Ardmore Shipping Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 7.12% of the shares, roughly 2.85 million ASC shares worth $26.01 million.

Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.99% or 2.39 million shares worth $21.85 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Royce Opportunity Fund. With 0.91 million shares estimated at $13.17 million under it, the former controlled 2.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Royce Opportunity Fund held about 1.78% of the shares, roughly 0.71 million shares worth around $6.5 million.