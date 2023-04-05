Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the latest trading session, 0.9 million Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.70. With the company’s most recent per share price at $66.39 changed hands at -$0.54 or -0.81% at last look, the market valuation stands at $110.10B. RIO’s current price is a discount, trading about -25.34% off its 52-week high of $83.21. The share price had its 52-week low at $50.92, which suggests the last value was 23.3% up since then. When we look at Rio Tinto Group’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.34 million.

Instantly RIO was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.66%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 68.73 on Tuesday, 04/04/23 subtracted -0.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.76%, with the 5-day performance at -0.66% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) is -5.99% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.97 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.06 days.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Rio Tinto Group share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 12.05% over the past 6 months, a -9.45% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 8.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Rio Tinto Group earnings to decrease by -41.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -3.30% per year.

RIO Dividends

Rio Tinto Group is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May. The 13.58% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 9.09. It is important to note, however, that the 13.58% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Rio Tinto Group shares while 11.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.38%. There are 11.38% institutions holding the Rio Tinto Group stock share, with Fisher Asset Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 1.15% of the shares, roughly 14.42 million RIO shares worth $1.03 billion.

Wellington Management Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.12% or 14.02 million shares worth $772.11 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Washington Mutual Investors Fund and iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. With 7.97 million shares estimated at $567.15 million under it, the former controlled 0.64% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF held about 0.47% of the shares, roughly 5.92 million shares worth around $421.31 million.