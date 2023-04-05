ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) Stock Forecast For 2023: Bullish Signs Point To $39.00 Per Share

In the last trading session, 1.09 million ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $13.20 changed hands at -$0.36 or -2.65% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.02B. ACDC’s last price was a discount, traded about -104.55% off its 52-week high of $27.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.15, which suggests the last value was 23.11% up since then. When we look at ProFrac Holding Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 593.87K.

Analysts gave the ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ACDC as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ProFrac Holding Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.88.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) trade information

Instantly ACDC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.45%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 13.96 on Tuesday, 04/04/23 subtracted -2.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -47.62%, with the 5-day performance at 6.45% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) is -38.03% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.79 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.86, meaning bulls need an upside of 55.79% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ACDC’s forecast low is $25.00 with $39.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -195.45% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -89.39% for it to hit the projected low.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ProFrac Holding Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -18.01% over the past 6 months, a 14.25% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -4.20%.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $794.1 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that ProFrac Holding Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $899 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 160.60%.

ACDC Dividends

ProFrac Holding Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 21.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 57.02% of ProFrac Holding Corp. shares while 39.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.40%. There are 39.71% institutions holding the ProFrac Holding Corp. stock share, with Crestview Partners III GP, LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 6.09% of the shares, roughly 3.33 million ACDC shares worth $43.99 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.15% or 2.27 million shares worth $29.96 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 0.61 million shares estimated at $8.07 million under it, the former controlled 1.48% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.29% of the shares, roughly 0.53 million shares worth around $7.02 million.