Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: OTMO) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 1.59 million Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.47 changed hands at $0.0 or -0.30% during last session, the market valuation stood at $69.35M. OTMO’s last price was a discount, traded about -344.68% off its 52-week high of $2.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.20, which suggests the last value was 57.45% up since then. When we look at Otonomo Technologies Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 339.64K.

Analysts gave the Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended OTMO as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Otonomo Technologies Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO) trade information

Instantly OTMO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -14.03%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.5499 on Tuesday, 04/04/23 subtracted -0.30% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 15.21%, with the 5-day performance at -14.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO) is -14.75% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.43 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.42, meaning bulls need a downside of -11.9% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OTMO’s forecast low is $0.42 with $0.42 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 10.64% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 10.64% for it to hit the projected low.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Otonomo Technologies Ltd. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 64.41% over the past 6 months, a 4.88% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 16.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 356.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $15.76 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Otonomo Technologies Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $1.97 million.

The 2023 estimates are for Otonomo Technologies Ltd. earnings to decrease by -28.90%.

OTMO Dividends

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 15.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 23.93% of Otonomo Technologies Ltd. shares while 44.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 59.07%. There are 44.94% institutions holding the Otonomo Technologies Ltd. stock share, with Mithaq Capital Spc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 26.17% of the shares, roughly 34.6 million OTMO shares worth $16.22 million.

Deer Management Co. LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.21% or 5.56 million shares worth $2.61 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology and Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fd. With 1.05 million shares estimated at $0.49 million under it, the former controlled 0.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fd held about 0.03% of the shares, roughly 45000.0 shares worth around $21100.0.