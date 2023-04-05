Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the last trading session, 2.43 million Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.83. With the company’s per share price at $13.73 changed hands at -$0.54 or -3.78% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.97B. ONB’s last price was a discount, traded about -47.05% off its 52-week high of $20.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.69, which suggests the last value was 0.29% up since then. When we look at Old National Bancorp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.11 million.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) trade information

Instantly ONB was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.05%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 14.70 on Tuesday, 04/04/23 subtracted -3.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -23.64%, with the 5-day performance at -5.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) is -20.27% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.61 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.15 days.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Old National Bancorp (ONB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Old National Bancorp share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -18.61% over the past 6 months, a 9.69% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Old National Bancorp will rise 32.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 19.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $460.98 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Old National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $467.14 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $291.8 million and $426.54 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 58.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 9.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.70%. The 2023 estimates are for Old National Bancorp earnings to decrease by -10.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.00% per year.

ONB Dividends

Old National Bancorp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 24 and April 28. The 4.08% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.56. It is important to note, however, that the 4.08% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.02% of Old National Bancorp shares while 80.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.38%. There are 80.55% institutions holding the Old National Bancorp stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 12.20% of the shares, roughly 35.73 million ONB shares worth $490.59 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.74% or 31.45 million shares worth $431.77 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 14.62 million shares estimated at $200.68 million under it, the former controlled 4.99% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 3.09% of the shares, roughly 9.04 million shares worth around $124.14 million.