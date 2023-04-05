NovaGold Resources Inc. Stock Forecast 2023: NovaGold Resources Inc. Is Weak With -69.2% Downside

In the latest trading session, 0.71 million NovaGold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.56. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.91 changed hands at -$0.64 or -9.69% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.98B. NG’s current price is a discount, trading about -41.46% off its 52-week high of $8.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.06, which suggests the last value was 31.3% up since then. When we look at NovaGold Resources Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.08 million.

Analysts gave the NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended NG as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. NovaGold Resources Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.03.

NovaGold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG) trade information

Instantly NG was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.19%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.68 on Tuesday, 04/04/23 subtracted -9.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.09%, with the 5-day performance at -3.19% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, NovaGold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG) is 8.53% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.24 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.05 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.40, meaning bulls need an upside of 29.64% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NG’s forecast low is $7.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -69.2% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -18.44% for it to hit the projected low.

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the NovaGold Resources Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 16.90% over the past 6 months, a 37.50% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 16.20%.

The 2023 estimates are for NovaGold Resources Inc. earnings to increase by 25.00%.

NG Dividends

NovaGold Resources Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on April 05.

NovaGold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 26.49% of NovaGold Resources Inc. shares while 57.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.84%. There are 57.96% institutions holding the NovaGold Resources Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 7.49% of the shares, roughly 25.0 million NG shares worth $117.25 million.

Paulson & Company, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.66% or 22.23 million shares worth $104.24 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2022 were First Eagle Gold Fund and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. With 18.03 million shares estimated at $83.46 million under it, the former controlled 5.40% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF held about 2.63% of the shares, roughly 8.77 million shares worth around $52.45 million.