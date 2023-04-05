MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ: MOR): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the latest trading session, 0.39 million MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.07. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.48 changing hands around $0.53 or 13.42% at last look, the market valuation stands at $559.48M. MOR’s current price is a discount, trading about -66.29% off its 52-week high of $7.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.17, which suggests the last value was 29.24% up since then. When we look at MorphoSys AG’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 143.32K.

Analysts gave the MorphoSys AG (MOR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 5 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended MOR as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. MorphoSys AG’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.52.

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) trade information

Instantly MOR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 9.00%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.44 on Tuesday, 04/04/23 added 13.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 25.14%, with the 5-day performance at 9.00% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) is 7.95% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 21870.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.16 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.86, meaning bulls need an upside of 23.55% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MOR’s forecast low is $2.66 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -234.82% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 40.62% for it to hit the projected low.

MorphoSys AG (MOR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the MorphoSys AG share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -16.26% over the past 6 months, a -96.55% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for MorphoSys AG will rise 81.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 67.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -18.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $48.54 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that MorphoSys AG’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $53.28 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $42.29 million and $60.54 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 14.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -12.00%.

The 2023 estimates are for MorphoSys AG earnings to increase by 71.30%.

MOR Dividends

MorphoSys AG is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of MorphoSys AG shares while 9.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.13%. There are 9.13% institutions holding the MorphoSys AG stock share, with T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 5.32% of the shares, roughly 7.28 million MOR shares worth $33.33 million.

Logos Global Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.66% or 0.9 million shares worth $4.12 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-AlphaCentric LifeSci Healthcare Fund. With 0.22 million shares estimated at $0.99 million under it, the former controlled 0.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-AlphaCentric LifeSci Healthcare Fund held about 0.14% of the shares, roughly 0.18 million shares worth around $0.85 million.