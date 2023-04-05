Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD)

In the latest trading session, 0.8 million The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.87. With the company’s most recent per share price at $58.31 changed hands at -$2.23 or -3.68% at last look, the market valuation stands at $109.45B. TD’s current price is a discount, trading about -39.72% off its 52-week high of $81.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $55.43, which suggests the last value was 4.94% up since then. When we look at The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.33 million.

Analysts gave the The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended TD as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.65.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) trade information

Instantly TD was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.54%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 62.12 on Tuesday, 04/04/23 subtracted -3.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -9.96%, with the 5-day performance at -1.54% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) is -8.12% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 40.27 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 19.12 days.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The Toronto-Dominion Bank share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -10.44% over the past 6 months, a 1.23% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The Toronto-Dominion Bank will rise 1.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 3.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $9.2 billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2023 will be $9.41 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $8.46 billion and $8.28 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 8.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 13.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.50%. The 2023 estimates are for The Toronto-Dominion Bank earnings to increase by 22.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.45% per year.

TD Dividends

The Toronto-Dominion Bank is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 25. The 4.67% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.83. It is important to note, however, that the 4.67% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.09% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank shares while 58.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 58.58%. There are 58.53% institutions holding the The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock share, with Royal Bank of Canada the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 8.55% of the shares, roughly 155.84 million TD shares worth $9.56 billion.

Bank of Montreal/Can/ holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.89% or 89.04 million shares worth $5.77 billion as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2022 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Capital Income Builder, Inc. With 24.25 million shares estimated at $1.55 billion under it, the former controlled 1.33% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Capital Income Builder, Inc. held about 0.79% of the shares, roughly 14.33 million shares worth around $927.9 million.