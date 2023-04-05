Is Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) Stock Set To Rise More?

In the last trading session, 2.73 million Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.11. With the company’s per share price at $47.09 changed hands at $2.32 or 5.18% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.55B. RPD’s last price was a discount, traded about -151.11% off its 52-week high of $118.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $26.49, which suggests the last value was 43.75% up since then. When we look at Rapid7 Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.07 million.

Analysts gave the Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 13 recommended RPD as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Rapid7 Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.08.

Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) trade information

Instantly RPD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 16.01%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 48.20 on Tuesday, 04/04/23 added 5.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 38.58%, with the 5-day performance at 16.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) is -5.91% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.29 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.64 days.

Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Rapid7 Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 6.08% over the past 6 months, a 122.86% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Rapid7 Inc. will rise 150.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 1,700.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 17 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $181.48 million. 17 analysts are of the opinion that Rapid7 Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $188.99 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $157.38 million and $167.46 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 15.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 12.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -14.90%. The 2023 estimates are for Rapid7 Inc. earnings to increase by 19.50%.

RPD Dividends

Rapid7 Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 08.

Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.57% of Rapid7 Inc. shares while 99.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.63%. There are 99.05% institutions holding the Rapid7 Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 9.53% of the shares, roughly 5.64 million RPD shares worth $242.06 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.19% or 5.45 million shares worth $233.66 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.14 million shares estimated at $72.68 million under it, the former controlled 3.61% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.79% of the shares, roughly 1.65 million shares worth around $70.98 million.