Is Oil States International Inc.’s (NYSE: OIS) Stock Due For A Strong Run?

In the last trading session, 1.36 million Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.94. With the company’s per share price at $8.32 changed hands at -$0.55 or -6.20% during last session, the market valuation stood at $519.50M. OIS’s last price was a discount, traded about -25.84% off its 52-week high of $10.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.51, which suggests the last value was 57.81% up since then. When we look at Oil States International Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 802.63K.

Analysts gave the Oil States International Inc. (OIS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended OIS as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Oil States International Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.04.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS) trade information

Instantly OIS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.61%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 9.02 on Tuesday, 04/04/23 subtracted -6.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 11.53%, with the 5-day performance at 3.61% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS) is -17.46% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.96 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.72 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 26.04% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OIS’s forecast low is $9.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -80.29% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -8.17% for it to hit the projected low.

Oil States International Inc. (OIS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Oil States International Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 98.10% over the past 6 months, a 326.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 34.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Oil States International Inc. will rise 128.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 118.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 28.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $198.62 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Oil States International Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $198.5 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $161.32 million and $164.04 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 23.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 21.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 23.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Oil States International Inc. earnings to increase by 85.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -6.99% per year.

OIS Dividends

Oil States International Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 26 and May 01.

Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.77% of Oil States International Inc. shares while 90.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.84%. There are 90.27% institutions holding the Oil States International Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 17.91% of the shares, roughly 11.45 million OIS shares worth $44.53 million.

Palisade Capital Management, L.L.C. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.06% or 4.51 million shares worth $17.54 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund. With 4.77 million shares estimated at $35.61 million under it, the former controlled 7.47% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund held about 3.93% of the shares, roughly 2.51 million shares worth around $16.95 million.