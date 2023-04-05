Is Nuburu Inc. (AMEX: BURU) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the latest trading session, 14.42 million Nuburu Inc. (AMEX:BURU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.51 changing hands around $2.79 or 102.57% at last look, the market valuation stands at $125.01M. BURU’s current price is a discount, trading about -154.08% off its 52-week high of $14.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.55, which suggests the last value was 53.72% up since then. When we look at Nuburu Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 72680.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 102.96K.

Nuburu Inc. (AMEX:BURU) trade information

Instantly BURU is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 44.62%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.98 on Tuesday, 04/04/23 added 102.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -33.85%, with the 5-day performance at 44.62% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nuburu Inc. (AMEX:BURU) is 3.77% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 64349.99999999999 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.41 days.

Nuburu Inc. (BURU) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for Nuburu Inc. earnings to increase by 199.40%.

BURU Dividends

Nuburu Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 08.

Nuburu Inc. (AMEX:BURU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 87.66% of Nuburu Inc. shares while 7.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 60.35%. There are 7.45% institutions holding the Nuburu Inc. stock share, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 1.32% of the shares, roughly 0.44 million BURU shares worth $2.07 million.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.19% or 0.4 million shares worth $1.86 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

With 206.0 shares estimated at $959.0 under it, the former controlled 0.00% of total outstanding shares.