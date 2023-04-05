Is KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the latest trading session, 0.62 million KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.54. With the company’s most recent per share price at $49.91 changed hands at -$1.1 or -2.16% at last look, the market valuation stands at $42.95B. KKR’s current price is a discount, trading about -21.28% off its 52-week high of $60.53. The share price had its 52-week low at $41.77, which suggests the last value was 16.31% up since then. When we look at KKR & Co. Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.16 million.

Analysts gave the KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended KKR as a Hold, 16 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. KKR & Co. Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.84.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) trade information

Instantly KKR was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.39%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 52.58 on Tuesday, 04/04/23 subtracted -2.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.52%, with the 5-day performance at -2.39% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) is -10.64% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.48 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.9 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $68.13, meaning bulls need an upside of 26.74% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, KKR’s forecast low is $55.00 with $80.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -60.29% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -10.2% for it to hit the projected low.

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the KKR & Co. Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 5.32% over the past 6 months, a -2.56% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 3.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for KKR & Co. Inc. will fall -23.60%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.38 billion. 6 analysts are of the opinion that KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $1.61 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.9 billion and $1.78 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -27.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -9.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -20.80%. The 2023 estimates are for KKR & Co. Inc. earnings to decrease by -116.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.20% per year.

KKR Dividends

KKR & Co. Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 01 and May 05. The 1.22% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.62. It is important to note, however, that the 1.22% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.80% of KKR & Co. Inc. shares while 54.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 63.36%. There are 54.62% institutions holding the KKR & Co. Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 4.50% of the shares, roughly 38.77 million KKR shares worth $1.67 billion.

Capital International Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.06% or 34.98 million shares worth $1.5 billion as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. With 19.23 million shares estimated at $826.72 million under it, the former controlled 2.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held about 1.81% of the shares, roughly 15.58 million shares worth around $723.0 million.