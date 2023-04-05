Is Domo Inc.’s (NASDAQ: DOMO) Stock Due For A Strong Run?

In the last trading session, 1.15 million Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.16. With the company’s per share price at $14.70 changed hands at $0.62 or 4.40% during last session, the market valuation stood at $470.25M. DOMO’s last price was a discount, traded about -290.54% off its 52-week high of $57.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.35, which suggests the last value was 22.79% up since then. When we look at Domo Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 757.77K.

Analysts gave the Domo Inc. (DOMO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended DOMO as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Domo Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) trade information

Instantly DOMO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 19.03%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 15.12 on Tuesday, 04/04/23 added 4.40% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.23%, with the 5-day performance at 19.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) is -10.64% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.03 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.8 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 32.41% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DOMO’s forecast low is $16.00 with $30.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -104.08% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -8.84% for it to hit the projected low.

Domo Inc. (DOMO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Domo Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -18.33% over the past 6 months, a 49.21% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Domo Inc. will rise 78.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 47.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $77.47 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Domo Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2023 will be $79.47 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $69.99 million and $74.46 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 10.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Domo Inc. earnings to increase by 2.90%.

DOMO Dividends

Domo Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 24 and May 29.

Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.32% of Domo Inc. shares while 80.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.25%. There are 80.49% institutions holding the Domo Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 10.52% of the shares, roughly 3.29 million DOMO shares worth $59.2 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.29% or 3.22 million shares worth $57.93 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.94 million shares estimated at $13.43 million under it, the former controlled 3.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.80% of the shares, roughly 0.88 million shares worth around $15.77 million.